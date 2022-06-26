Fort Wayne will get a fresh start Friday with residential trash and recycling collection after more than three years of service issues from Red River Waste Solutions.
GFL Environmental USA was approved for an eight-year contract in May after submitting the lowest of three bids.
GFL is expected to take over the city’s contract Friday, although some people reported seeing GFL trucks on Fort Wayne streets last week.
Trash pickups will be limited to one cart and three bags weekly, compared with the unlimited collection the city’s 83,400 solid waste customers – homes and businesses – became used to.
But many residents are looking forward to consistent solid waste collection after having to wait weeks at times to have trash picked up. Some have reported waiting months for recycling collection, and the city has provided weekly updates that have included crews focusing on trash over recycling more often than not.
City officials and GFL have worked together over the last month to inform local residents about the upcoming changes. Public service announcements have aired on television and radio this month, and residents have received postcards in the mail with more information.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said the city is looking forward to the new partnership.
“GFL is a large, experienced and successful company with the resources and professionals to do an outstanding job for the residents in the city of Fort Wayne,” Perlich said Friday in a statement.
The current provider, Red River, signed a contract with the city that was to last through 2024. Red River and the city entered into a transition agreement after the company filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October.
GFL officials have said they have the equipment and staffing to handle the services in the contract – weekly trash pickup and recycling collection every other week. Residents who want to put out more than one cart and three bags of trash a week can get an additional cart from the city for $2 a month.
The city will handle bulk pickup until after a separate contract is awarded. Residents can set out one piece of furniture or non-freon appliance on their scheduled trash collection day, and the city has said the bulk materials will be picked up within 48 hours.
Fort Wayne City Council members have asked the city to open a request for proposals so companies can bid for the bulk trash contract. Tim Haffner, city corporate attorney, said solid waste officials will look into what exactly the bulk service will include.
City officials are still unsure how much solid waste rates will need to increase. Customers currently pay about $12 a month for solid waste services, $7.90 of which goes to the contractor.
The new rate will include the higher cost of GFL’s service, which is $10.75 per household, and the additional cost of bulk pickup. City Council members have asked officials to consider using some of the $50.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds to offset rate increases.
Officials have said they are unsure what the next rate will be, but Haffner said in May that it could be about $18 a month.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, is asking his fellow members to consider a resolution that would prevent the city’s solid waste department from paying Red River for its final month as Fort Wayne’s contractor until after the city presents to City Council the fines it will levy.
“The intent of the resolution is to maximize the fines for Red River’s last month of poor service and instead return those funds to the long-suffering ratepayer,” a news release said. Jehl plans to introduce the resolution at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Jehl and other City Council members have asked the city to levy all possible fines against GFL in the future, unlike how fines were assessed against Red River. Malak Heiny, city attorney, said the fines that are assessed will still be up to the city’s discretion.
“After years of being told that fining Red River to the full extent of the contract would cause Fort Wayne residents poor service, it is imperative the final accounting be done publicly so this debacle ends with a semblance of justice,” Jehl said in a news release.
The city has information about the service changes posted online in English, Spanish and Burmese at cityoffortwayne.org/solid-waste-q-a.html. Residents who have service problems are asked to call 311.