Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with five lawmakers including state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta on Friday in Washington D.C.
The Fort Wayne Democrat announced the meeting in a news release Thursday.
Harris will meet with legislators from states expected to call special sessions to pass abortion bans, a list that includes Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana.
Part of the 4 p.m. meeting will be open to the press and will be livestreamed online, according to the release. The conversation will be moderated by Julie Chavez Rodriguez, White House director of Intergovernmental Affairs.
GOP state legislators in Indiana have already called a special session. Although the session officially began Wednesday, Republicans will not meet until July 25, when they are expected to propose abortion restrictions.
“Access to lifesaving health care and abortion are still safe and legal in Indiana,” GiaQuinta said last month after Republicans announced the session, “and House Democrats will fight to ensure Hoosier women continue to have these protections.”