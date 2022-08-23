A 16-year-old girl who was shot around July 5 and not found for about 12 hours has died after more than a month.
Lebrisha Miangel Hobbs is the 18th homicide victim in Allen County this year.
Hobbs died Tuesday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s Office press release. The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, and the office officially ruled the manner of death homicide.
The 16-year-old girl accused of shooting her, Elaysha N. Underwood, was already charged as an adult with felony attempted murder and with a sentence enhancement of using a gun to commit the crime. Online court records show she was charged today with murder.
Underwood faced 20 to 40 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and another 20 years with the enhancement. Should the charges be upgraded to murder, she’ll face 45 to 65 years in prison and 20 for the enhancement.
Underwood told police she’d had a sexual relationship with Hobbs.
Police found Hobbs about 11 a.m. July 6 at 512 Piccadilly Circle near South Hanna and Lafayette streets. She went to the hospital and was in critical condition.
Records from Hobbs' phone revealed a conversation on Instagram between Hobbs and Underwood between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. the night before. Underwood told Hobbs she was going to her house. After arriving, Underwood became increasingly upset because Hobbs wouldn't let her in, court records said.
A female witness who was with Hobbs told police Hobbs went outside. The witness told police she heard a gunshot and assumed it was Underwood "shooting her gun."