More than 100 local nonprofits hope to attract donations during a 12-hour virtual fundraising event Thursday.
Give Greater Allen County, which is hosted by Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, raised more than $480,000 for local non-profit organizations last year.
The community foundation’s fundraising goal is $750,000 for the 110 nonprofits participating this year. The event is set from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Each participating organization has a page on the Give Greater website that features their goals and mission. Some included what donations of specific amounts could pay for. For Community Harvest Food Bank, a $10 donation could provide 40 meals, according to the website.
Every organization, however, accepts donations of any amount, said Alison Gerardot, chief impact officer, in a statement.
“There is no dollar amount that is too small to help support so many nonprofits in our community during this day,” Gerardot said.
Super Shot has set a $30,000 fundraising goal for this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary, a news release said. The funds will be used to renovate the clinic at 1515 Hobson Road and to help cover the costs of vaccinations.
“For the first time in our agency’s history, we have a permanent clinic location where we can serve families,” Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot, said in a Monday news release. “The space is going to be beautiful and a location where the entire community can receive vaccines.”
Each vaccination costs about $30, but the organization can bill insurance for only $15 per vaccine, Super Shot said on the Give Greater website. The nonprofit relies on donations to cover the costs.
Donors and businesses have also provided matches for some donations as part of the Give Greater event.
Super Shot, for example, has received commitments from IU Health and the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance, which will both match up to $3,000 in donations on Thursday.
The Give Greater website displays how much of the match commitments have been used so that donors will know if their contribution will be doubled.
The community foundation also has prizes that organizations can win based on the number of donations that they collect during specific times Thursday.
Give Greater held a public party at the end of the event last year, but the community foundation has instead opted for a private celebration with the organizations and volunteers this year.
Gerardot said in a statement that the Give Greater event is a way to support nonprofits that support the community every day.
“From the arts to animal care to homeless shelters and schools – nonprofits do so much good in our community to make it the best place it can be to live, work, and play,” Gerardot said. “This day is a rallying cry to support so many of them (110 participating) and to encourage the spirit of philanthropy throughout our community.”