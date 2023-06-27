Fort Wayne/ Allen County
9 local nonprofits receive GM grants
General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant announced Tuesday it is awarding $160,000 in Community Impact Grants to nine local nonprofits.
The grant program aims to address local issues, specifically supporting GM’s corporate-giving focus areas of climate equity, community development, STEM education and vehicle and road safety, according to a news release.
This year’s area grant recipients:
• Boys and Girls Club of Greater Fort Wayne
• Community Transportation Network
• Fort Wayne Trails
• Greater Fort Wayne
• Indiana Tech summer STEM camps
• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana
• Little River Wetlands
• United Way of Allen County
• Purdue University Fort Wayne, College of Engineering.
Grant decisions are made locally.
Cherry Weiland, assistant plant director with GM, said the grants “help to strengthen our community and build upon the incredible work these organizations do every day to improve the quality of life in northeast Indiana.”
Since 2019, the automaker has provided more than $600,000 to support the Fort Wayne area.
Gen. Wayne’s wife reenactor named
The nonprofit General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization Inc. on Tuesday announced that a Mary “Polly” Penrose Wayne reenactor has been selected following a citywide search.
Carolynn Stouder of Fort Wayne will serve as Mary Penrose Wayne, wife of Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, with reenactor David Rousculp of New Haven.
The introduction of Mary Penrose will take place at 3 p.m. July 16 at Freimann Square, coinciding with the annual General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day. The couple will arrive at Freimann Square in a horse-drawn carriage.
The Fort Wayne City Council passed a resolution 6-3 on Feb. 26, 2019, that honors Gen. Wayne on July 16 of each year, paying tribute to his leadership during the American Revolutionary War, specifically for leading the Continental Army attack at the Battle of Stony Point on July 16, 1779.
– Journal Gazette