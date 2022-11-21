General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly presented a $50,000 grant Monday to Blue Jacket Inc., an organization that provides training for people with employment barriers.
Monday’s donation marks the third consecutive year GM has invested $50,000 in Blue Jacket. The funding is expected to pay for 95 people to graduate from the Blue Jacket employment-readiness training program, which will help them secure jobs.
“Giving back to this region is incredibly important and the team at GM understands the positive difference Blue Jacket makes when they have the resources to do so,” said Cherry Weiland, assistant plant director, in a statement. “Whether it’s an investment of time or money, we are dedicated to serving and improving Northeast Indiana.”
Earlier this year, GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly awarded $150,000 in Community Impact Grants to eight Fort Wayne area nonprofits.