Gobble off Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago

Principal Shannon Rodgers oversees the mystery Harrison Hill Elementary contestants from kindergarten to Grade 2 at the school's 35th annual "Gobble Off'" on Tuesday. Jakhi Stephens had the best "gobble" and went home with a turkey. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette