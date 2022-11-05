A celebrity in her own field, MM was trying to catch a nap before her big moment in the spotlight Saturday.
Despite the noise of barking dogs, grooming devices and a crowd of people and dogs, the Lakeland terrier from Delaware was able to curl up in her carrier and be oblivious to the noise at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show at Memorial Coliseum.
MM is the No. 1 terrier in the country, said Alan Hargrave, spokesman for the show. Many of the dogs participating from Thursday through today are nationally known, he added.
The 5-year-old MM was just off a big win, said Ariel Cukier, her handler and co-owner. She took best of show last week at Montgomery County Kennel Club, the “biggest and most prestigious terrier show in the world,” Cukier said.
The Fort Wayne show has become well known itself over about 70 years, said Bobbie Norkus, show chairwoman. Norkus is also president of the Marion, Indiana Kennel Club, which hosts the local event with the Northeastern Indiana Kennel Club.
People come from all over the country, and some use the show to qualify for the prestigious Westminster Dog Show in New York City, she said.
The Old Fort show is an American Kennel Club-sanctioned event. This year, more than 4,200 dogs representing 190 breeds were signed up, Norkus said. Hargrave said that about 1,400 were expected to attend Saturday alone. Dogs and their handlers often travel to a different show every weekend from January to mid-December, she said.
The show is also a chance to get to know breeds. Zoey Baker, 7, from Sturgis, Michigan, fell in love with Rora, a 10-month-old, 3-pound chihuahua at the Meet the Breed event “because it’s very tiny,” she said. “I want a dog like that.”
Dogs are Zoey’s second favorite animal after horses, but she tried to talk her mother, Cody Baker, into adding a chihuahua to their pack of four big dogs at home. “I’ll keep it in my room,” she said.
Rora is popular with kids, owner Tara Broomfield of Michigan said. Broomfield has owned chihuahuas since talking her father into getting one. The breed has a reputation for being aggressive, but it depends on individual temperament and how they’re raised, she said.
Cousins Jade Onellana, 5, and Scarlett Whipkey, 4, of West Lafayette, liked all the dogs at Meet the Breed, including the St. Bernard named King Solomon and the corgi called Creek.
“They want to pet all of the dogs and ask their names – they have to know their names,” said grandmother Deb Banks, who attended the event to show her St. Bernards.
The Miller family of North Manchester shows golden retrievers, but Layla Miller, 8, wanted a smaller dog, said mom Lindsey Miller. They were looking at a French bulldog named Dahlia. French bulldogs are good with children, said Dahlia’s owner, Debra Mattingly, of Kentucky.
Not every person showing dogs is aspiring to the Westminster show, though.
Hannah and Aaron Barrick, of Peru, show Bernese mountain dogs but first started coming to shows to sell Wesson’s Canine Bakery treats and dog care products. After their dogs retire, they plan to continue coming as a vendor because it’s their second best source of customers, she said.
Chancey and Mark Allen, of St. Louis, showed their Dogo Argentino, Moby, a type of mastiff, for the first time this weekend. However, they’ve been vendors at shows since 2018 as Legacy Sharpening, sharpening the scissors of those who style dogs and tutoring them in proper cutting technique, Chancey said.
Mark was a hairstylist for 40 years when he went into scissors sharpening because of lack of quality vendors. The dog shows have kept them on the road for all but nine days in the last four months and make up the majority of their business.
Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull showed her Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever and received a first place award for rally intermediate and a second place for obedience. Gull is working up to showing in the confirmation category, the competition where dogs and owners walk together.
“This is like the beauty pageant of dogs,” Gull said.
Others, including Arianna Henisey, 7, of California, are born into show families. She’s been participating in shows since she was 4, and Saturday she showed 5-year-old border collie Keyara for the first time.
Although her family raises mostly Russell terriers, Keyara was something special, catching the young girl’s heart.
“She chose me,” Arianna said.
For each dog, there are characteristics such as pose, head shape and walking style that they’re judged on, Hargrave said. There’s testing for heart murmurs, hip dysplasia and other possible defects.
The owners display their prize dogs in multiple competitions.
“While we’re looking for breeding stock, they call it a show for a reason,” Hargrave said.
At shows, dogs first compete against others of their breed. They get points for every dog they beat, he said. If 10 dogs compete, the winner gets nine points.
Then they compete at group level, such as hunting dogs, working dogs and terriers. Winners go on to compete for Best of Show.
MM has earned 32,000 points and won at the group level at Westminster this year, Cukier said. MM’s co-owner and breeder, Maripi Wooldridge, has bred Lakelands for 40 years.
“This is one of our best we’ve ever had,” Cukier said.