State Rep. Christopher Judy said Wednesday he has “not been affiliated with” the Oath Keepers for seven years.
A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League identified the Fort Wayne Republican and five other Indiana elected officials in a leaked database of members of that organization – a group the ADL referred to as a “large but loosely organized collection of right-wing anti-government extremists” – along with nine members of law enforcement, three members of the military and five first responders in the state.
“I stand by the oath of office I took when I entered the State Legislature, and the oath I took before I deployed to defend my country in Iraq,” Judy said. “I will always stand by the rule of law. I have not been affiliated with the group for 7 years.”
A spokesman for Judy said last week the lawmaker was unavailable for comment on the report.
Another lawmaker, Rep. Renee Pack, D-Indianapolis, had called this week for “transparency” from Judy.
“Representative Judy is my fellow military veteran, and I admire his dedication in serving this country,” Pack said Tuesday. “However, Hoosiers deserve transparency regarding these worrying allegations about his past or current affiliation with an extremist group.”
Wells County Commissioner Michael Vanover, who was also named in the report and did not return multiple requests for comment last week, posted a statement on Facebook that was shared by the Wells County Republican Party.
“Over 12 years ago, I applied for a membership to a group which asked for military members, law enforcement officials, and anyone who would take an oath to the Constitution and Bill of Rights and always adhere to that oath,” Vanover wrote. “I applied, because, both then and now, adherence to our country’s founding documents is important to me.”
The application and acceptance of membership into the group “was the extent of my participation and involvement,” he wrote.
Vanover, who is president of the Wells County Board of Commissioners, also denounced the “attacks at our capital” – presumably a reference to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 – and wrote that he had “nothing at all to do” with it. According to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 25 Oath Keepers are facing charges for the incident.
He called the recent publicity regarding the report “nothing but a coordinated and strategically-timed political attack” and said it “should stand as a clear warning to everyone.”
“If I can live a life dedicated to helping and serving others, yet be publicly admonished and raked over the coals for doing nothing more than showing up on a list that’s over 12 years old,” Vanover wrote, “who are they coming for next?”