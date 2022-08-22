If men were angels, no government would be necessary.
Such was the sentiment of one framer of the U.S. Constitution, James Madison, as quoted Monday in Fort Wayne by Robert Leming, director of We the People, a civics education organization.
Speaking at the weekly lunchtime meeting of the Downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club at Parkview Field, Leming said government was seen by Madison as a necessary evil – a guard against the less-than-angelic side of human nature.
“I will argue this is one of the most important statements about government ever written,” Leming said.
The problem, he said, is that it takes “people of civic virtue,” from voters to officials, to get governing right.
Fortunately for the newborn nation, Gen. George Washington was one, Leming said. “George Washington gave up his sword after the Revolution. ... He didn’t just take over.”
But Americans have been debating about how much power government should have “for 250 years,” he said.
When the consitution was being debated and written, “There were a lot of people in the United States who did not want the constitution. It was a very polarizing time, Leming said. They didn’t understand why the nation needed a federal government when it already had state governments, he said.
The events of Jan. 6. 2021, in Washington, D.C., just continued the debate, Leming said.
He said he defends “civil nonviolent protest,” but added: “I wasn’t too happy seeing people trying to force their way in and disrupt the certification of an election,” committing violence also.
“It was a very sad day for me,” he said. “But was it the end of our Republic? No.”
Every generation, Leming said, will face issues about the role of government and the role and the extent of power – sometimes the same ones, generation after generation. Each generation must be taught how to handle the questions about government power that come up. People don’t come by such knowledge naturally.
“It takes a lifetime to learn how government works,” Leming said.