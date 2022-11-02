Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he will lead an economic development trip next week to Egypt, where he will join global leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Holcomb will deliver a keynote address about Indiana’s efforts to usher in clean energy infrastructure and innovation to the state’s mixture of energy sources.
This is the first time a governor of Indiana has participated in a UN COP event, and Holcomb will be the only U.S. Midwest governor in attendance this year, his office said.