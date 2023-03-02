Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Thursday his administration to contract a third-party provider to immediately test hazardous materials from the East Palestine train derailment site before they are taken to an Indiana facility.
Holcomb said Tuesday that was he “extremely disappointed” to learn through a Monday news conference that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had chosen to remediate some of the hazardous waste from the Ohio train derailment at a landfill in Roachdale, which is about 40 miles west of Indianapolis. Roachdale is about 400 miles west of derailment site in East Palestine, which is near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
Holcomb announced the order to hire Pace Labs to conduct the testing Thursday, a news release said.
Pace Labs will begin rigorous testing for dangerous levels of dioxins, a group of related compounds that are persistent environmental pollutants.
Holcomb has urged the EPA and site operator to coordinate with Pace Labs to carry out the testing.
“All of us can agree that we should do everything within our control to provide assurance to our communities,” Holcomb said in a statement. “This testing is the next necessary step.”
Pace Labs is expected to start collecting samples Friday.
Holcomb again shared his disappointment in the federal organization’s decision.
“This was made after our administration directly conveyed that the materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana,” Holcomb said Thursday in a statement.
Thirty-eight rail cars derailed a month ago in East Palestine, officials burned toxic vinyl chloride to avoid a possible explosion.
Local residents continue to worry about how the toxic materials will affect the area, despite state and federal officials saying the area’s water and air are safe.