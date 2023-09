A little bit of rain can’t keep friends Cherryll Bowman, left, and Maryellen Collins from enjoying a walleye sandwich and turkey leg during the 50th annual Grabill Country Fair on Friday afternoon. The event, which showcases the area’s Amish heritage, concludes today with a parade at 10 a.m. and events including buggy and monster truck rides, doughnut- and blueberry pie-eating contests and a concert by Mason Dixon Line.