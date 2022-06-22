Grabill, Leo and Harlan residents will soon have Fort Wayne drinking water running through their taps.
Fort Wayne City Council gave initial approval Tuesday to an interlocal agreement between Fort Wayne City Utilities and the town of Grabill. Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering, said City Utilities provides wastewater services for the Maysville Regional Water and Sewer District, but drinking water has been provided by a water treatment plant in Grabill.
Grabill has been providing drinking water to the area for more than 40 years. “That 1970s infrastructure has aged out and needs to be replaced,” Wirtz said. “It was actually at its capacity.”
Replacing the water plant likely would have cost more than $5 million. Wirtz said officials determined connecting to City Utilities is the better long-term solution to have proper capacity and to avoid high rate increases for Maysville customers.
The interlocal agreement includes a 35-year contract for drinking water provided by City Utilities. Grabill will demolish its plant and will purchase drinking water needed for the district before passing it along to Maysville, Wirtz said.
“We’re not taking over the Grabill utility or the Maysville utility. We’re just basically going to sell them water,” Wirtz explained. “Our ownership stays at the end of their district.”
State officials would like to see the regionalization happen, Wirtz said, so City Utilities, Grabill and the Maysville district have received grants and low-interest loans from the State Revolving Fund to help with the needed improvements.
City Utilities will have to spend $620,000 after receiving an $80,000 state grant to extend a water main to connect to Grabill’s system. Wirtz said the return on investment would take a few years.
The water main extension will be able to accommodate up to 700,000 gallons of drinking water a day. The Maysville district uses about 240,000 to 260,000 gallons a day.
If the average water usage stays the same, Grabill will pay between $250,000 and $300,000 annually for drinking water, Wirtz said.
The extra revenue from the Grabill agreement will help offset future rate increases for City Utilities customers, Wirtz said.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he and other members had received a letter of support from the Grabill Town Council.
The Fort Wayne City Council members didn’t discuss it before giving the agreement unanimous preliminary approval. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, was absent.
Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made. Council members are expected to take a final vote Tuesday.