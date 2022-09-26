Artist Jon Mendelson paints a mural Sunday morning on a wall dubbed “Elevation” that runs along Central Drive, on the east edge of the Hanna-Creighton neighborhood. The public art project is organized by Fort Wayne Open Walls.
Charlotte Ewing | For The Journal Gazette
A graffiti artist known as Cost paints a mural during the event held by Indelible Sunday morning in Fort Wayne on the 2500 block of Central Drive.