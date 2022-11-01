Coming off more than two years of pandemic-pummeled conditions in the travel and convention industry, Fort Wayne’s Grand Wayne Convention Center is planning for a record year in 2023.
That’s what center officials told the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board last week in a budget presentation for the downtown Fort Wayne venue.
The center has built its budget around $6.73 million in projected income, a 20% increase over this year’s $5.69 million.
The center’s expenses also are budgeted to go up. The 2023 budget shows $6.6 million in expenses, about a 15% increase from this year’s $5.68 million.
The budget numbers reflect a rebounding business next year, said Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director, after cutbacks based of less business this year and last.
Marcy McKinley, Grand Wayne’s director of sales and marketing, said the industry landscape looks different from pre-pandemic years but is bouncing back in a big way.
“Booking patterns have changed,” she said. “Everybody has come back from COVID with a different plan of attack.”
Grand Wayne officials said the rebound has been like “flipping a switch,” with cancellations turning into rebookings and meeting planners eager to get back to a more typical schedule.
There’s also the impact of what some are calling “revenge travel” – people and organizations making plans to get together because of being deprived of the ability to do so during the pandemic years.
Even with a lingering effect from the pandemic, the Grand Wayne booked 50 conventions for this year, in line with the 50 to 55 it books in a typical year, McKinley said. And that number is after a slow start to the year and several events canceled, she said.
For 2023, Grand Wayne already has 44 conventions booked, plus nine more that are pending, she said.
There is plenty of time for additional events to come through, making next year look more like a pre-pandemic year, McKinley said.
Shaw said much of the increase in expenses next year is because of 5% salary increases for full- and part-time staff and an increase in entry-level wages.
Also, a 12% increase in health care expenses is folded into the budget based on more employees and expected increases from insurers.
The staff will go from 26 to 29 full-time employees next year, the budget shows. The additional full-time employees, plus higher wages, are being driven by the need to compete with other employers during a worker shortage, he said.
The venue has budgeted a slightly lower number of part-time employees for next year – a drop from 50 to 44 – as some part-time employees advance to full-time status.
“I could not be prouder of the Grand Wayne’s staff’s work these past few years,” Shaw said. “The Grand Wayne’s team has shown tremendous flexibility in navigating the ‘new normal’ and a dedication to the clients, guests and community.”
The 2023 budget includes additional allowances for utilities, supplies and repairs based on additional use.
Money is also budgeted for upgrades in the sound system, meeting room lighting, and information technology infrastructure to compete with other, newer venues and client demands, Shaw said. The heating and cooling systems will also receive upgrades, the budget says.
The Grand Wayne also has budgeted for a new floating holiday in addition to the nine already on the books. The holiday can be used only for an employee birthday, religious or cultural events, or federal or state holidays during which the Grand Wayne remains open.
The new holiday reflects the growing diversity of workers, Shaw said.
The venue has also budgeted for its website to be refreshed, McKinley said.
The budget unanimously approved by the board will go before the Allen County Council Nov. 17 and be introduced at Fort Wayne City Council sometime this month, perhaps as soon as Nov. 8, Shaw said.
“It’s been a tough year. It’s been a fun year,” McKinley said. “We have a lot of good plans for the future.”