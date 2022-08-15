A nearly $25,000 grant will help provide covering for dozens of people who use the PNC Plaza in downtown Fort Wayne
The Downtown Improvement District on Monday announced support from the Knight Foundation through the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne will assist with improvements to the outdoor space.
The PNC Plaza is traditionally known as the site of Fort Wayne’s popular “Santa and His Reindeer” display during the Christmas holiday season. It spans part of the western edge of the bank’s Main Street parking lot next to Sweets on Main. Sunshade sails will be added to cover the outdoor seating and activity area adjacent to Sweets on Main.
To date, almost 23,000 people have visited the plaza. Seating capacity is about 50 to 60 people, said Preston Wallace, marketing director for the downtown district. Visitor traffic is measured using an analytics software system, Placer.ai, Wallace said in an email response.
”This is the second year PNC Plaza has become a gathering area to help connect the community and visitors to local attractions, businesses and entertainment,” a news release said.
This past weekend, the plaza hosted the Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale, and on Sept. 23, it will host the 2022 Art Crawl, the annual fundraiser for Art This Way, a program of Downtown Fort Wayne.
The public space includes outdoor dining tables and chairs, a life-size chessboard, an oversized version of the game Twister, bike racks, umbrella shade sails, and Lyndy Bazile’s “Pontiac”— a mural installation provided by Art This Way. A Service Animal Relief Area, made possible from funding from the AWS Foundation, was installed earlier this year to provide service animal amenities to the public.
“The brightly colored gathering space of PNC Plaza has revitalized this section of Main Street and helped peak interest for visitors to explore not only the perimeter, but the core 99 blocks of our Downtown area,” said a statement from Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president of northern Indiana. “Intentionally curated, the locations and points of interest around the plaza, help promote accessibility, comfort, and safety, serving as a welcoming ground for diversity and inclusiveness.”
PNC Plaza was initiated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for expanded outdoor dining options throughout the city, the release said.
With support from PNC Bank and other partners, Downtown Fort Wayne President Michael Galbraith said the plaza continues to make the heart of the city “even more attractive, as we all work together to further the revitalization of northeast Indiana.”