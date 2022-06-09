Greater Fort Wayne presented five awards Thursday.
The awards, distributed each year as part of the organization’s annual meeting event, honored an up-and-coming small business, an area nonprofit, and three local leaders.
This year’s award winners are:
• Small Business of the Year Award – The Hoppy Gnome: This award celebrates the success of small businesses and honors their contributions to Allen County’s economic growth. To be eligible, each nominee must be a Greater Fort Wayne member in good standing, located in Allen County, have been in business for more than five years, have 50 or fewer full-time employees, have revenue of less than $5 million in 2021 and be an independently owned and operated, for-profit entity.
• Nonprofit Organization of the Year Award – Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne: Given for the first time in 2022, this award celebrates the local nonprofit organizations that strengthen the community and improve quality of life. Eligibility criteria are identical to those for the Small Business of the Year Award, except nominees must be IRS-recognized nonprofit organizations.
• Barb Smith GFW Inc. Service Award – Beth Goldsmith: This award honors exemplary service to GFW and dedication to Allen County’s economic growth.
• Maclyn Parker Swagger Award for Community Vision and Leadership – Jim Marcuccilli: This award is given to an individual who exemplifies the persistence and will to make Fort Wayne-Allen County a thriving community by being a strong advocate for economic development.
• Elected Official of the Year Award – Indiana Sen. Dennis Kruse: This award honors exceptional efforts by elected officials to build a stronger community – and grow jobs and wages – by creating the best environment to attract and retain talent and business.
“We are among the fastest-growing communities in the Great Lakes region because we work hard, and we work together. We are proud to recognize these award winners for all they do to help propel Allen County forward,” Greater Fort Wayne president and CEO John Urbahns said in a statement.
“It’s an honor to serve a community full of people who are committed to making a positive impact,” he added.