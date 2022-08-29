Greater Fort Wayne Inc. will host its first-ever Economic Development Summit next month, an event that will include a message from a top state official.
The daylong summit will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Memorial Coliseum. It will include a motivational message from Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, a Monday news release said.
The event is designed to equip local business leaders for success by providing "expert presentations" and panel discussions delivering insights about big-picture issues that impact businesses, the release said.
Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO John Urbahns likens the event as a "masterclass for local business leaders of every industry."
Many of the presenters and panelists, Urbahns said in a statement, are subject-matter experts on a statewide and national level.
"When they bring their expertise to a talented group of businesspeople, I have no doubt this Economic Development Summit will leave our local business community – and Allen County as a whole – in a position to succeed going forward,” he said.
Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is one of the scheduled speakers. His presentation will focus on how entrepreneurship can help Hoosier communities thrive. Fishers, which was formerly a town, has seen substantial growth in the past three decades.
Its population increased from 7,187 in 1990 to 78,651 in 2010, according to the city's website. Population estimates on the U.S. Census Bureau website showed Fishers with nearly 101,175 residents as of July last year.
Fadness became Fishers’ first mayor on January 1, 2015, but the city's website credits him with several successes.
Money Magazine in 2017 named Fishers the “Best Place to Live in America” and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in 2016 named it “Community of the Year.”
Fishers has grown "into a lively, successful city that large corporate headquarters, small businesses, families, and people of all ages are proud to call home," the website says. "His efforts revitalizing Fishers’ downtown have been especially important to attracting and retaining professional talent from across the country."
Other highlights planned for the summit include:
• An economic outlook from nationally known economist Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Ball State University.
• An overview of Indiana's plan for business development. That will be presented by Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
• A panel discussion about regional public university growth with the leaders of Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University Fort Wayne, and Ivy Tech Northeast.
• A conversation about local housing, with experts from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.
• A panel discussion by local entrepreneurs addressing the environment and support system Fort Wayne has for startups.
Tickets for the Sept. 15 summit are available at summit22.gfwinc.com.