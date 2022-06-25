By Saturday afternoon, the pastries booth at the 42nd annual Fort Wayne Greek Fest was low on the baklava, cookies and cakes that parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church spent months preparing by hand.
“We’re going to be sold out this evening,” said Deanna Gountras, who organized the effort that started with ordering supplies in April and included freezing the uncooked goodies and baking them fresh just before the four-day festival. The combo boxes were big sellers this year, she added.
But she didn’t dwell on the disappearing desserts, which included karidopita (spiced walnut honey cake), tsoureki (Greek sweet bread) and kataifi (made with shredded filo dough, honey, cinnamon, walnuts and cloves).
Gountras reasoned that if they ran out of the baked items early, that meant she could spend more time dancing Saturday night.
The band played throughout the day from the 11 a.m. opening to the 11 p.m. closing, and the Riada Dancers performed several times under the tent in Headwaters Park. The festival continues today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendance this year was “good, great, better than usual – the weather has been perfect for it,” said Nina Baker, church treasurer.
Festival chairman Frank Makridakis described the people coming and going as “very steady.” The crowds peaked from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again between 4 and 9 p.m. Friday, but people remained after 11 p.m.
“After we closed, they were still dancing,” Makridakis said.
It’s not just the Greek community celebrating – or helping as volunteers. A bridal party joined the festivities Friday night, he said. Some people hold family reunions around the festival, and Makridakis often runs into friends he hasn’t seen for years.
Baker said northeast Indiana has always been good to the festival.
“We get people who come down from all the counties,” she said. “They follow us and look forward to it, and we don’t want to disappoint them.”
Food still flowed at the other booths, including saganaki flaming cheese and spicy feta dip at the taverna and baklava sundaes and Greek coffee at the ice cream booth. This year, the dinners included a roast lamb shank, as well as gyros, pastichio and chicken souvlaki on skewers.
Kaitlyn Magana of Fort Wayne and her mother, Valerie Magana, have attended and even volunteered at the festival for almost 10 years.
“This year we just wanted to eat again,” Kaitlyn said. “Honestly, it’s my favorite festival for food.”
Valerie said the festival has always been family friendly and everyone is so nice. They became regulars because Kaitlyn, “liked to watch the dancers and pretend she was a dancer,” she said.
Jordan Smith was new to the festival. He has been attending local festivals since moving to Fort Wayne to get to know his new community and he “like(s) Greek food a lot.”
His son, 8-month-old Kelvin, tried the Greek fries sprinkled with oregano and the roasted lamb shank. “He liked both,” Smith said.
The last two years of social distancing, the church held drive-thru dinners in place of the festival and did well financially, Baker said. It was hard work, as is the festival, but it was different, she added.
Makridakis prefers the full festival, which allows volunteers to see the many smiling faces.
Taverna volunteer Elizabeth Martine felt the same.
“I’m very happy that it’s back because I like the people,” she said.
The Indianapolis woman has been part of the festival for four years. “I missed the dancing the last two years,” she added.
For her boyfriend, George Rongos of Fort Wayne, it’s a family tradition. He’s been involved “since I’ve been born, really,” he said. “My grandparents have been a part of it since they moved here in 1960.”
A full festival means community to him.
“All the Greeks coming together as one and supporting our culture and food – and seeing everyone have a good time,” Rongos said. “That’s what we’re about: having fun.”