Angela Martz wasn’t the only person to get back in line for more food Saturday afternoon at the annual Fort Wayne Greek Festival at Headwaters Park.
“I got the spanakopita, because I love spanakopita,” the Ligonier resident said.
For many, the menu featured at the annual four-day festival is the main attraction, but guests were also treated to live entertainment in the form of Greek music and dance.
Prepared by a small army of volunteers, the festival menu features sweet and savory Greek favorites. A large portion of the volunteers come from the congregation at Fort Wayne’s Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
The festival is the church’s largest fundraiser, festival chair Frank Makridakis said. The money raised supports the church’s philanthropic work and missions, as well as operating costs.
“Without that, we’d really struggle, so we thank Fort Wayne for everything (the community does) to help us out,” he said.
The celebration is in its 43rd year, Makridakis said. This is his eighth year as festival chair. He describes the effort as “a labor of love.” The work was evident Saturday, as dozens of volunteers hustled to-and-fro, cooking, serving and carrying supplies.
Feeding the guests who attend every year is no small feat, Makridakis said, adding that putting on the festival wouldn’t be possible without the nearly 150 volunteers who make it a reality. To accommodate thousands of hungry guests, many of the volunteers start making pita bread and baklava in March, then freeze them until the festival.
It’s hard to put a number on just how much food the festival serves, Makridakis said, but in 2022 the festival went through about 2,600 pounds of gyro meat – about 65 40-pound cones.
This year, Makridakis said, the festival ordered about 700 pounds of lamb shanks, in addition to hundreds of pounds of rice, potatoes, bread crumbs, nuts and other ingredients.
Martz said she was looking for something to do on Saturday, and found the Greek Festival online. She persuaded Elkhart residents Abe and Michelle Slabach to come with. They were glad they did.
“I’d never heard of it,” Michelle Slabach said, adding that she greatly enjoyed herself Saturday.
In addition to Martz’ spanakopita – a savory and flaky Greek spinach pie – Abe ordered the Moussaka, a traditional Greek casserole made with eggplant and beef, while Michelle decided to take home a serving of Greek lasagna called pastichio.
Makridakis said it’s validating watching thousands of guests enjoy the food prepared lovingly by so many volunteers. In his opinion, this year's lamb shank dinner is “probably the best I’ve ever had.”
Eight-year-old Samantha Pliastos was one of Saturday’s volunteers. She would perform with her dance group later in the afternoon but in the meantime helped assemble gyros. Pliastos said she knows Greek Fest takes a lot of work to pull off and wanted to help out.
But for those who stopped by Saturday, or those who might stop by on Sunday, she just had one thing to say: “I hope they have some fun.”
The Fort Wayne Greek Festival continues Saturday until 11 p.m. and wraps up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The full menu can be found online at fortwaynegreekfestival.org.