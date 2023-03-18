There's nothing like dancing to "Cupid Shuffle" during a St. Patrick's Day event.
At least that's how it seemed Saturday as revelers ignored temperatures in the 20s to enjoy the Firefighters Get Green Fest in downtown Fort Wayne.
"It's just a family-friendly event and a good time to come out into the community," said volunteer and firefighter retiree Ron Hamm, speaking over music booming inside the activity tent on West Main Street near Lutheran Downtown Hospital. "Just a good time."
The annual celebration is put on by the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 and is sponsored by Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union and Hoosier Lottery. Get Green Fest includes a 5-Kilt run/walk, green-dying of the St. Joseph River, games, children's bounce house areas, food trucks and other refreshments.
A Lucky Charms cereal eating contest also was in the lineup. Appropriately, firefighter Samara Finn looked liked she'd been plucked from the cereal box.
Finn donned pointed ears and a green suit as the event's official leprechaun. And yes, Finn, is an Irish surname.
"I married an Irishman, how about that?" said Finn, 30, as she smiled. "It's nice to have the community come out and support each other."
The annual celebration usually attracts about 2,000 people, but cold weather might hurt those numbers this year, said firefighter Kevin Bertram, vice president of Local 124.
"I don't think people were expecting it to be this cold, but all of the runners in 5K showed up, so that's good," Bertram said. "All of the proceeds from (Get Green Fest) go to charity."
Mahmuda Shirin, 35, and her family are making Fort Wayne their home after moving to the city from Bangladesh about two years ago. They planned on running in the 5K but decided otherwise Saturday.
"It's cold," she said. "But we wanted to enjoy this as a family, so we're glad we came."
Fort Wayne pharmacist Jay Laube, who missed the all-day event the last time the city held it because he had to work, was also happy to celebrate.
Laube, 49, was dressed in a black kilt, matching green racer's jersey and green running shoes. Did he get weird looks from his neighbors when he left from home?
"Nah, I left from my garage," Laube said.