Fort Wayne/Allen County
Greenways Foundation of Indiana will host its annual awards luncheon in late April and a local man will be recognized. Jon Bomberger will receive the 2023 Outstanding Trail Advocate award, a Thursday news release said.
Garmong Construction, with offices in Fort Wayne, Evansville, Indianapolis and Terre Haute, will receive the Outstanding Corporation award.
Awards will be presented to individuals, nonprofit organizations, communities, corporations and projects that have "exhibited outstanding excellence in advancing greenways or multi-use trail development throughout Indiana," a news release said.
The April 25 awards luncheon will provide updates on trail projects, grant recipients and other information. More details are available online at https://www.greenwaysfoundation.org/annual-luncheon.
Union Street Market to celebrate Earth Day
Vendors will be focused on sustainable products when the Union Street Market at Electric Works hosts its first Earth Day pop-up market.
The day will include free cooking classes and behind-the-scenes tours of the mixed-use development, which previously was a General Electric campus.
“The Holiday Artisan Market was such a success that we are doing it again, but this time with local vendors offering upcycled and sustainable products for Earth Day,” Molly Conner, marketing manager at Union Street Market, said in a statement Thursday. “Fort Wayne has so many creatives who transform recycled goods into amazing products and artwork. We also have a lot of people who are interested in reducing waste in their everyday lives."
The Pop-Up Market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 inside Union Street Market. Cooking classes in the Market’s Teaching Kitchen will focus on culinary skills that minimize waste and maximize flavor and nutrition. Campus tours will be scheduled throughout the day.
Both classes and tours are free, but registration is required. The full schedule of events can be found at www.unionstreetmarket.org.
Union Street Market's 18 independent merchants offer an array of fresh, specialty and prepared foods. Free two-hour parking is available in the Market Garage.
Ozone level should keep residents inside
Today has been deemed a Air Quality Action Day because of the level of ozone in Allen County forecasted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The Allen County Department of Health said in a news release that active children and adults, senior citizens and people with heart or lung disease should limit or avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. If breathing becomes difficult, go inside and contact a health care provider, officials advise.
Ground-level ozone – a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties – is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Weather conditions used in forecasting levels of ground-level ozone include the amount of sunshine, temperature, wind direction and humidity.
Even at low levels, breathing ground-level ozone can trigger various health problems for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.
For more information, go online to www.smogwatch.in.gov
– The Journal Gazette