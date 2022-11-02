A Fort Wayne native who has led two area nonprofit organizations in recent years has been named president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.
Andrew Gritzmaker headed Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne since February 2019. Before that he was executive director at Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House. This week Children's Hope House announced it is rebranding as Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes. The agency provides a home away from home for families of children receiving medical care at area hospitals.
Gritzmaker is a graduate of North Side High School and IPFW (now Purdue University Fort Wayne) where he earned a bachelor's degree in public affairs and an master's degree in public management.
YMCA officials pointed to his Habitat leadership as one reason he was named. Habitat has substantially increased annual housing production and collaborative efforts with other local entities, a news release says.
"I'm pleased we recruited a committed local leader to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne," Salena Scardina, who chairs the Y's board of directors, said in the release.
She said the YMCA's national office assisted with a nationwide search before the board chose Gritzmaker. He will begin Dec. 19.
"The board of directors is confident that his vision will ensure that the Y continues to fulfill our mission and strengthen our community, Scardina said.
Gritzmaker will step into a role that Marty Pastura has filled in an interim capacity since the Y's head, Chris Angellatta resigned in May, citing personal reasons.
Pastura was reprising a role he held for about 20 years, prior to the naming of Angellatta, whose tenure included difficult pandemic years.
Pastura said in the news release he had confidence in Gritzmaker's ability to do the job.
"Andrew understands the culture of our community and how the Y's approach positively impacts people's lives," Pastura said.
Gritzmaker has a long-time interest in fitness, completing a 4,164-mile cross-county unsupported bike race in 32 days during the summer of 2018.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Habitat announced the organization's current chief operating officer, Jeremy McClish, will become interim chief executive officer beginning Dec. 1.
McClish helped the agency achieve two recent milestones this year – building 19 homes in a single season and welcoming 36 new families to the program. He has worked for the organization since July 2017, the news release said.