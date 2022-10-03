New Haven broke ground Monday on a $29 million investment that officials said marks the beginning of a transformation of the Indiana 930 corridor.
The project, New Haven Crossroads Duplexes, will bring 135 market-rate rental duplexes in 33 buildings on the south side of Indiana 930. The site is near New Haven Community Center's improvements and just west of the Mains Flower Garden nursery business.
The site is being developed by Crossroads New Haven Multifamily LLC, based in Fishers. Clint Wetherill, affiliated with the developers, said the project, on 18 acres, is the first time the company has developed something in Allen County.
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said the project also includes a three-story mixed-use building that could include a restaurant, coffee shop, "and maybe even a brewery." Upper floors would become entrepreneurial and possibly living space, he said.
Developers said a dog park would be an amenity for residents. An area of wetlands on the property would be maintained, developers said, adding they expected the project to be done in about two years.
Another amenity is being within walking distance of New Haven's community center, which has added a splash pad, playground, patio, pickleball and basketball courts to its interior fitness activities. Some duplex units will have a balcony overlooking the community center, developers said.
No rental prices for the duplexes were provided by the developers, who said the units would be market rate. The project has been granted a tax abatement phased in over five years, developers said. Details were not immediately available.
The project's builder is Beaver Construction Management, Noblesville.
New Haven officials said new rental housing is uncommon in the city of about 16,000 residents.
"New Haven doesn't have a lot of rental housing," said Craig Dellinger, New Haven City Council president, after the groundbreaking, "and this is going to be high-end rental housing" attractive to new residents.
John Urbahns, president and chief executive officer of Greater Fort Wayne, said an undersupply of housing continues to be a big issue. "I can't think of a better project," he said.
McMichael, a Republican, said there are more projects in the works that he can't talk about yet.
"Buckle up!" he said. "It's going to be an amazing couple of years in New Haven."