More than 20 people attended a Tuesday morning groundbreaking for The Lofts at Headwaters, the latest step in moving the project forward.
The $98 million multi-use development will be on the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets.
Mayor Tom Henry, the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, and developer Barrett & Stokely participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. Construction began last week.
“The Lofts at Headwaters Park is going to be a welcome addition to our downtown that continues to grow and thrive,” Henry said in a statement. “It’s encouraging to see the private sector wanting to invest in our community. Our proactive revitalization efforts in the heart of Fort Wayne will have a lasting and meaningful impact.”
The six-story mixed-use development will include apartments, townhomes, retail space, and a 651-space parking garage supporting the building and providing convenient parking for Headwaters Park events and patrons, the Arts Campus and nearby businesses and restaurants, a news release said.
The parking garage is expected to be open in 12 to 14 months, with the mixed-use project completion date taking about 30 months. The apartments and townhomes will provide housing for 350 residents.
“We are thrilled to be starting construction on our next project, The Lofts at Headwaters in downtown Fort Wayne. We share the community’s vision for riverfront redevelopment and are pleased to be a part of the progress happening downtown,” said a statement from Rex Barrett, executive vice president of Barrett & Stokely Inc.
The Lofts at Headwaters Park received approval of READI funding earlier this year from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
READI is a statewide effort dedicating $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth.
The project also received support from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, the Fort Wayne City Council and the Capital Improvement Board.