Local developer Jerry Starks had two reasons to celebrate today – his birthday and the start of his planned 131-lot subdivision that will lead to a $40 million investment in Fort Wayne’s southeast side in the next three to four years.
Mayor Tom Henry, at least five City Council members and other local officials joined Starks for a groundbreaking ceremony at his 126-acre Roosevelt Reserve Residential Development. The subdivision will be the largest market rate, single-family development built on the city’s southeast side in about 50 years, said Jonathan Leist, the city's deputy director of redevelopment.
Starks said he hoped to start groundwork today on the L-shaped plot of land at Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads, but he’s waiting on some feedback from the city on the sewer work. He plans to have a spec home built in August or September and start pouring foundations for other homes then.
Some lots have already been sold, he said.
The houses will be in the mid-$200,000 range. There’ll be single-story and two-story homes, as well as custom builds.