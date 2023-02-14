A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday was the first official step toward more than 200 new housing units on the city’s southeast side.
Mayor Tom Henry, city officials and people who helped get Fort Wayne to Phase I of Village Premier threw shovels of dirt into the air. By June 2024, the mixed-income, mixed-use development at South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue will have 208 apartments and nine single family houses, said Jonathan Leist, the city’s deputy director of redevelopment. The apartments will have one, two and three bedrooms.
The developer, House Investments of Indianapolis, already started preliminary work on the site. This phase will be an estimated $45 million investment, and all three phases of the project will be an anticipated investment $65 million on 22 acres.
Village Premier is one of the catalysts for redevelopment in the southeast side, Leist said. Phase II of the development, which is east of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue, will include a clinic and daycare center, which should be lined up in three to six months. Leist said the city is still in talks with potential partners for those two services.
The final phase will be a mixed-use building with commercial spaces on the first floor and income-based senior housing on the upper floors.
Henry told more than 50 people at the groundbreaking about other recent developments started or completed in the southeast area, including Roosevelt Reserves housing development on Tillman Road, the planned Pontiac Street Market in an area known as a food desert, the new Starbucks at Southtown Centre and the planned Culver’s, also for Southtown Centre
“We need to make sure wherever you live speaks volumes about our city,” Henry said.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, thought that having the groundbreaking on Valentine’s Day was appropriate. If you pull at the heartstrings, people know every kid deserves a good place to live, she said.
The project is in Tucker’s district, and she thanked Cherise Dixie, chair of the Southeast Area Partnership, for her organization’s help in putting together Fort Wayne’s southeast plan. The plan identified the need for affordable housing.
Matt Gadus, chief investment officer for Home Investments, said that the apartments will be for people in an income range of $27,000 to $55,000.
Leist expects the work on the buildings for Phase II to start this year, and it’s driven by potential daycare and clinic partners. The clinic will be more of a daytime, family practice to offer more options on the southeast side. The clinic and daycare could either lease or own the buildings they go into, depending on their agreements with the city, Leist said.
Fort Wayne Community Development’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services invested $500,000 in federal funds toward Phase I, along with $2.1 million in Community Development Block Grant and Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds to buy the property and make it shovel-ready, according to a statement from the city.
An economic development bond for $3.3 million from the city will be repaid from tax increment increases generated by the project and by the Tillman-Anthony Tax Increment Financing district, the statement said.
Village Premier also received $5 million through Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program.