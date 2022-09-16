Two people and an organization were honored Friday for their work to make Fort Wayne a community that welcomes everyone, especially immigrants and refugees.
The 2022 Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards were presented at Ivy Tech Community College.
The Lifetime Achiever Award was given to Dorothy Kittaka to honor her dedication to welcoming international students, immigrants and refugees to Fort Wayne, embracing various individuals and cultures, and celebrating the city’s cultural diversity, according to a news release.
Kittaka moved to Fort Wayne in 1978 because her late husband’s company transferred 30 families to Fort Wayne for the Central Soya Co. As a music teacher, performer and co-founder of FAME, she has created numerous opportunities in bringing multicultural arts to all students in the county.
Hthamay Paw was honored with the Emerging Leader Award. As an outreach coordinator for Amani Family Services, Paw advocates for the local Burmese/Karen community to ensure members’ needs are met. She also volunteers for Fort Wayne Sister Cities, Human Library and Professors and Pathways at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
The Welcoming Organization Award was presented to Neighborhood Health. For more than 50 years, Neighborhood Health has been one of Allen County’s leading community health centers, the news release said.
Over the years, Neighborhood Health has expanded its services and locations to help bring health equity to the community, officials said.
Ewelina Connolly, CEO of Amani Family Services, commented on the awards.
“We are happy to honor these individuals and organizations who have done so much to welcome and include immigrants and refugees in the Fort Wayne area,” she said in a statement. “Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the values that unite us as neighbors and makes our community more welcoming to all who call Fort Wayne home.”