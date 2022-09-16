A group of people working through churches and personal connections has quietly helped resettle more than 80 refugees from Ukraine in Indiana.
Today, at an informal potluck gathering in Decatur, group members hope to reunite some of those who’ve fled the Russian invasion of their homeland to Indiana – and find more Hoosiers willing to join the effort bringing refugees to a new, safer life.
Rod Penrod. a pastor at Common Ground Church of the Nazarene, the gathering’s host, said he got involved with Ukraine after he and a pastor from Chesterton traveled in March to Tijuana, Mexico, where early refugees were being housed.
The local group was formed this spring. Since then, churches from several denominations in Decatur, Berne, Chesterton, Bluffton and Anderson have joined the effort, which also includes Catholic Charities in Fort Wayne, Penrod said.
Resettling refugees requires an arduous commitment, Penrod said. Hosts “have to get all kinds of paperwork, medical records, which many people don’t have,” he said, and “there’s a language barrier.”
There’s also a substantial cost, which can amount to $20,000 per family and a time commitment of two years. During that time, refugees are faced with numerous challenges, including getting a driver’s license, finding work and enrolling children in school.
Lonnie Norris, a Church of the Nazarene pastor who twice spent time in Ukraine as a missionary and is affiliated with Granite Ridge Builders in Fort Wayne, said helping resettle individual refugees or a family “is not just getting a house.”
“There’s a ton of paperwork,” he said, adding he plans to take in a family in upcoming weeks.
“You really need a church behind you,” Penrod said.
Part of the purpose of today’s gathering is to find more congregations interested in helping, Penrod said. It’s also a chance for host families to get together and share experiences and tips for making the process go more smoothly, he said.
The potluck is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Common Ground Church of the Nazarene, 6555 Piqua Road, Decatur, and will feature Ukrainian dishes. About 100 people are expected to attend, Penrod said.
Those interested in learning about Ukrainian resettlement can attend the gathering after calling Penrod at 260-418-9492. Penrod can also reached about participation or donating at rpenrod@cgnaz.org and the effort has space on Common Ground’s website, cgnaz.org.
“What’s cool about this is how the churches have come together to help those who have been displaced,” Penrod said. “That’s really what we’re doing.”