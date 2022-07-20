Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Planning and Activation workgroup is looking for input from area residents, business owners and organizations as part of a new plan for the Northside, Forest Park and North Anthony neighborhoods.
Community input will be used to establish a vision and make recommendations to help guide future growth, redevelopment and preservation efforts in the area, a news release said. Northside, Forest Park and North Anthony are working together as the Historic Northeast Neighborhood group.
Residents are asked to participate in a 22-question survey that is available online in English and Spanish at historicnortheast.com. Participants can use an interactive map on the website to mark locations where they would like to see improvements, such as bike lanes and parks.
Paper surveys are also available at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., and the Tecumseh Library Branch, 1411 E. State Blvd.