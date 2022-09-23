A Fort Wayne woman who in June pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for shooting a 20-year-old in her home was sentenced 65 years in prison today.
The plea agreement that Valerie Rose Hardiek, now 24, entered into had no time restrictions for how long she could serve for the crime, and she received the highest possible sentence for murder.
Hardiek went to the home of Shelby Erin Vonholdt about 6:44 p.m. on June 20, 2021, and shot the woman eight times, then left her bleeding as Vonholdt called 911. The prosecution said the motive was jealousy. According to the victim’s family, the two women were acquaintances who knew each other mostly from Facebook.
Allen Superior Judge David Zent said just before passing sentence that the murder was obviously pre-meditated and although Hardiek had a hard upbringing and mental issues, she also had an escalating criminal history and chose to commit the crime.
The victim’s father, Toby Vonholdt, said, “I feel it was just, that the judge made the best decision he could.”
Her mother, Shana Pineault, said in her victim’s statement to the court and to media that she intends to be at every hearing to keep Hardiek in prison and to keep her daughter’s memory alive.