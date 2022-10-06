A Fort Wayne man was found guilty today of murder in the shooting death of a man in the woods in the 2300 block of Birchwood Avenue.
The trial of Anthony J. Lopez, 42, for the murder of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, on April 10 began Tuesday.
His sentencing is Nov. 8. He faces up to 91 years in prison.
Every step Lopez took on the day of the killing was captured on video somewhere, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille told the jurors during closing arguments. About 6:46 p.m., a resident’s surveillance camera caught Kintzel driving Lopez and Michael Allen Barker, 42, around near the wooded area. That video shows them eventually parking and Barker waiting in Kintzel’s 2021 silver Dodge Durango while the other two were in the woods, then Lopez running from the woods with his left hand — his dominant hand — in his pocket.
A teenager discovered the body four days later about 7:22 p.m. Chaille said the autopsy showed that for 30 to 60 minutes, Kintzel struggled while trying to crawl his way out, unable to call for help because of a punctured lung. He had the key fobs for the Durango around his neck, and police were able to trace those to a Durango towed April 13 from the Dollar General in the 6400 block of East State Boulevard.
A review of the security videos show Lopez and Barker about 7:14 p.m. buying bleach and bleach wipes and cleaning the inside of the Durango. They were unable to restart the SUV because the key fobs were on Kintzel in the woods.
The two men threw multiple things in the trash at the Dollar General, then were on video going into multiple stores in the Georgetown Square shopping center. Lopez is seen on another video at the trash dumpster behind another business, looking around and then throwing a Dollar General bag and his jacket into the dumpster. Trash was collected April 11.
Defense attorney Richard Thonert said that when the teenager found the body April 14, he ran out of the woods. The video of Lopez running out of the woods the day of the murder was similar.
“That is consistent with a person who walked into the woods, had seen a body and didn’t want to get involved,” Thonert said. Lopez had told police when he was questioned April 15 that he used to do drugs and cocaine with Kintzel, and when Lopez saw his body, he was afraid the people who shot Kintzel would come after him.
When police arrested Lopez April 15, he had been in a pawnshop with his uncle, who was selling Lopez’s gold cross necklace and items in the uncle’s name, Chaille said. The uncle is seen on video outside the pawn shop reaching behind his back to hand the money to Lopez.
Lopez also had a gun on him when arrested, although it wasn’t the gun used in the murder. Thonert said he bought it because he was afraid people were after him.
Lopez faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder and one to six years more in prison if convicted of possessing a handgun with a felony conviction in the previous 15 years. He also faces up to 20 years more if the jurors approve a sentence enhancement charge of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Barker is wanted on a warrant and was charged April 27 with murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Thursday’s closings were delayed about 9:30 a.m. after one of the jurors’ chair broke, sending the juror to the floor. Chaille was in the midst of his closing argument.
No one was hurt, but the proceedings were moved from courtroom 1 to courtroom 2 and finished there.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull apologized to the jurors on behalf of the court, noting that the building is more than 100 years old.
“Please don’t hold this against the state or the defendant,” she told the jurors. “You’re certainly able to hold this against the court.”