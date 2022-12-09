Andrew Thurston’s hands shook as he picked up his dark purple Paul Reed Smith guitar for the first time.
He wiped away a few tears before plugging the custom-made instrument into an amplifier.
As the awe began to fade, he began to play a few rock and roll classics: Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” and AC DC's “Dirty Deeds.”
Thurston, 20, received his “wish” from the Make-A-Wish Foundation Friday afternoon at Sweetwater Sound.
Why choose a guitar, though? Thurston, who lives in the small town of Fremont, near the Michigan border, said his father played original songs on an acoustic guitar when he was younger.
“I loved listening to him play, and I got my own guitar,” Thurston said. “I like rock 'n' roll. He’s more country, so I went electric.”
Along with those rock 'n' roll standards, Thurston also played a few of his own tunes. He began writing music when his brother started a podcast and asked him to craft an intro song for the show.
The process toward making Thurston’s wish come true began years ago, Jenny Boyd, Make-A-Wish’s senior advancement officer for northeast Indiana, said before he arrived.
Although 18 is normally the age limit for the foundation, Boyd said the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Thurston’s illness extended that timeline. She said Thurston has a kidney disorder and recently had a kidney transplant.
“Because of his illness,” she said, “this wish has kind of got pushed back and pushed back.”
Thurston first visited the music retailer to design the custom guitar in March. He worked with Keith Coy, Sweetwater’s assistant category manager of acoustic guitars.
Coy helped him “spec out” the guitar. They looked through all types of elements, including colors, woods and finishes. Coy said the final product is unique.
“It’s made by the private stock team, which is five people, in Annapolis at PRS,” Coy said of Paul Reed Smith guitars. “It is the best of the best they have working on the guitar, and the best of the best woods.”
That includes Brazilian rosewood for the instrument’s neck, wood Coy said is “very endangered and sought after.” The guitar also has a special Floyd Rose locking tremolo bar, he said.
Coy, who said he loves guitars, enjoyed helping grant Thurston’s wish.
“Even getting the chance to sit down with him and talk – very bright, gifted kid, he’s very smart,” Coy said. “It’s unfortunate, the hand that he’s been dealt, and it was really cool to help him out.”