A student brought a gun to North Side High School Monday, according to a letter sent to parents, and the gun was "immediately confiscated by police."
Students reported to adults at the school "suspicious activity" by another student, North Side Principal David West said in the notice, which was sent to parents via ParentSquare.
"No direct threat was made to students or staff at any time," West wrote. "We will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing this issue with the student."
He added that he appreciated students' commitment to keeping the building safe.
"We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment," West wrote. "I ask you to make sure you are also aware of the activities of your children. As a parent or guardian, you have incredible influence on your children, even when you think you don’t."
The principal also encouraged those with questions or concerns to call the school office at 260-467-2800.
This is the fourth incident involving a gun found on school property at Fort Wayne Community Schools this academic year.
In late August, a boy with a gun on school property was arrested following an altercation with school staff and other adults at a football game between Bishop Dwenger High School and North Side.
A student at Wayne High School brought a gun that was confiscated by the school's resource officer on Sept. 22, and students found a gun on Haley Elementary School’s playground during first grade recess last Wednesday after a student brought the weapon to the school.