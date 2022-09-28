Students found a gun on Haley Elementary's playground Wednesday after a student brought the weapon to the school, officials said.
No one was hurt, and staff secured the weapon during first grade recess at the school at State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road.
Other students alerted staff to the gun and did not touch it, according to a letter sent home by Haley Principal Charles Howard.
The student who brought the gun was not identified. “We will follow the FWCS code of conduct in addressing consequences for the student,” the letter stated.
According to the code of conduct manual in the Student and Family Support Guide, a corrective response “could include extended suspension, expulsion and/or referral to law enforcement.”
Parents and guardians can help keep schools safe by paying attention to what children have in their school bags and talking with children about what is and isn’t appropriate to bring to school, Howard wrote.
Staff members will be available to talk about the incident with students who have concerns. “Obviously, these events were upsetting to students on the playground at the time and others who have heard about it,” Howard wrote.
This is the third time someone has brought a gun to a Fort Wayne Community Schools property since the school year began.
On Aug. 26, police arrested a boy who brought a 9 mm handgun to the North Side High School football field during a game with Bishop Dwenger High School. He was charged with felony unlawful carrying a gun on school property and with battery to a school official.
The boy battered the school official when the official and an officer got between the boy and the father of another student during a confrontation. Another juvenile and an adult with the first boy were also involved in that altercation and were barred from being on school district property.
On Sept. 22, a student brought a gun to Wayne High School. When school officials learned of the gun, they located the student, and the school resource officer confiscated the weapon.
“No direct threat was made to students or staff,” according to a letter sent to parents and guardians by Principal John Houser.
No one was hurt with a gun in any of the three instances.