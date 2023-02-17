Police took a North Side High School student into custody Friday after he was found to have a gun – the second time a firearm was found inside a Fort Wayne school this week. South Side High School had reported a similar incident.
Fort Wayne police said they were called to North Side High School on East State Boulevard about 10:20 a.m. Friday.
Principal Dave West said in an email to parents that the student was found and isolated before police were called.
“The student made no threats and did not indicate an intent to harm anyone in the school building,” West said.
Fort Wayne police took the boy into custody and took him to the Allen County Juvenile Center.
A gun was also found at South Side High School this week. Principal Zach Harl sent a letter to notify parents about that situation on Tuesday.
Administrators were told that a gun had been seen in a coat pocket in the South Side locker room.
“The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the student involved identified. There were no threats or intent to harm anyone in the school building,” Harl said. “I appreciate that those who saw the weapon immediately notified staff members, allowing us to quickly resolve this situation.”
In the letters Fort Wayne Community Schools provided to The Journal Gazette, the principals asked parents to remind their children that they should immediately report anything they see or hear that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.
Fort Wayne police didn’t release additional details Friday.