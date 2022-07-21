Melanie Cain’s favorite part of volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has been getting to know all the other workers.
All the work she’s done has made her a little sore, however.
“I’ve put a roof up, shingles and done some inside work,” Cain said. “I love it. … I enjoy it a lot.”
Cain has worked about 20 hours for Habitat for Humanity, taking part in what the organization calls “sweat equity” to prepare for her own home. She’s a member of one of the 36 partner families accepted this year – more than double the nonprofit’s previous largest group in Fort Wayne.
Dannielle Goodrich, the organization’s marketing manager, said the previous record was set last year with 17 families. In 2020, the nonprofit accepted 12 new families.
“It’s so exciting,” Goodrich said. “It’s just been amazing. … Within a week of orientation, we had eight or nine partner families out on the sites.”
Partner families are those who apply to own a home through Habitat. The process takes about 12-18 months, Goodrich said, and includes completing eight classes about homeownership, putting $1,000 down on a home and completing 250 hours of volunteer work.
The organization’s five-year plan aims to build 20 homes a year for partner families. This year, Habitat is getting closer to its goal and building 19, which Goodrich said is “super exciting.”
“We want to make sure we’re building 20 homes a year in Fort Wayne,” she said, “especially as it becomes harder to obtain home ownership in this (economic) climate.”
Mike Snavley, Habitat for Humanity construction site manager, is in his second year working for the nonprofit, and said his experience as an employee has been life changing.
“It’s a great place to work. The people are incredible,” he said. “You don’t dread coming to work every day because everybody’s excited about what we do, and you really feel like you’re doing something that matters.”
Snavley worked at 528 E. Creighton Ave. with Cain and about 15 other volunteers Thursday. The number of volunteers at each site varies day-to-day, he said.
He said the group at Creighton Avenue was “great,” finishing the day’s project earlier than expected.
It’s been exciting to be part of Habitat for Humanity’s historic year, Snavley said, and the organization has received a lot of positive feedback.
“It’s just really neat to see it go from an empty lot to a house with families moving in that maybe wouldn’t have owned a house,” he said. “Our team rallies around them and gives them the tools they need to be a successful homebuyer.”
As the organization continues to grow, Snavley is looking forward to seeing how many houses will go up around the city.
“I just think it makes a big difference,” he said. “I think it’s well-received in the neighborhoods. We’ll go over to neighbors and apologize for making all the noise, and a lot of times they’re like, ‘No, we’re glad you’re here. We’re so happy that you’re building here.’ ”