Six new affordable homes will be built on Fort Wayne’s south side because of a partnership between the city and Habitat for Humanity, Mayor Tom Henry announced Tuesday.
The city’s Community Development Division will provide $600,000 in federal funding for the construction in the neighborhoods of Oxford, LaRez and Poplar, which are south of downtown, a news release said.
Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said in a statement that the project will help six families.
“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to create opportunities for families and individuals to become first-time homebuyers,” Lundberg said.
The funding comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program. The partnership marks an investment in three neighborhoods through infill housing, which is building houses in established neighborhoods to provide additional places for families to live.
The new homes will range in size from 1,100-square-feet, three-bedroom, one-bathroom houses to 1,400-square-feet, four-bedroom, two-bathroom dwellings, a news release said.
The homes will be at 3009 Warsaw St., 459 Eckart St., 430 Buchanan St., 436 Buchanan St., 433 W. Butler St., and 1911 Webster St.
Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that public-private partnerships have a meaningful effect on the community.
“We’re committed to ensuring that homeownership is attainable and results in lasting memories for families,” Henry said. “We’re a caring and giving community that invests in people as we strive to be an excellent city to live, work, and play.”
People who are 60% below the area median income are eligible, and buyers have to complete the Habitat Homeowner Program. Construction on the new homes is expected to be done by next summer.
Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, said in a statement that the organization’s ongoing relationship with the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services has helped increase housing stock in historically low-income areas.
“The early subsidies offered through partnerships like these allow us to incrementally bridge the gap to unsubsidized market rate housing in these incredible neighborhoods,” Gritzmaker said. “This partnership will continue to positively impact the Fort Wayne community for generations to come.”