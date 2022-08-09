Haley Road portion closed Wednesday The Journal Gazette Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Haley Road is to close between Morgan and State Line roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Services set for local girl who died in boating accident Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski Andrew Downs steps down from PFW post Chicago-area brewery to build restaurant just north of downtown Fort Wayne Stocks Market Data by TradingView