Plenty of nonprofits in Indiana are reaping the benefit of formal and informal collaboration with other organizations, sometimes sharing ideas and costs to serve more people, an in-depth report shows.
"Like nonprofits everywhere, Indiana nonprofits pursue their missions to meet important needs and strive to obtain enough support to do so effectively," said the report, "Indiana Nonprofits: Collaborations – Purposes and Impacts."
But individually, like government agencies and businesses, nonprofits are neither large enough nor able to provide a broad enough range of services to meet all needs in the communities they serve, the report said. Instead, nonprofits "must identify a particular service niche suited to their mission and organizational capacity, taking into account what other nonprofits, government agencies and business organizations are doing. The latter requires them to know something about these other entities and determine whether and how to engage with them in furthering their own missions."
The Nonprofits report, released this week, is based on 2017-2018 survey of 1,036 nonprofits. It is one in a series of reports designed to help community leaders develop effective and collaborative solutions to community needs and inform public policy decisions.
The examination of nonprofits is a joint effort of The Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and The O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, Bloomington. Past reports have looked that the economic impact nonprofits have on Indiana, trends in paid nonprofit employment and analyzed how local government officials view policy issues important to that sector.
The latest report defines formal collaboration as including legal, fiscal, administrative or individual program-based relationships. Informal networks, which are more common, are defined as more general cooperation or coordination with another organization. The report said 50% of Indiana's nonprofits participate in at least one linkage, a phrase that includes formal or informal connections.
Education nonprofits are less likely to have linkages, compared to human service nonprofit, and nonprofits located in a central city metropolitan county are significantly more likely to have linkages, the survey found.
"Engaging in collaboration and networking takes time and effort," said Kirsten Gronbjerg, distinguished professor at IU's O'Neill School and the Efroymson Chair in Philanthropy from 2001-2020. "It is not surprising that linkages are more prevalent for nonprofits with at least some paid staff."
Although access to staff is important, 39% of nonprofits without any paid staff still have linkages with other organizations.
The survey was designed, in part, to gauge the extent of collaborations and whether they make it easier or harder for nonprofits to deliver programs.
Most linkages, about 55%, serve purposes related to delivering programs, including coordinating services, promoting awareness and lobbying efforts, while 35% service management purposes. The management benefits include sharing ideas, resources or costs, training staff or volunteers.
Indiana nonprofits’ most important linkage almost always made it easier to reach program-related goals, such as enhance the organizations visibility (77%), reach more clients/members (67%), and deliver programs and/or services (64%), the report said. A smaller portion (39%) said its most important linkages made obtaining financial resources easier.