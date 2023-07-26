With a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Allen Circuit Court Judge Ashley Hand took her oath as the court's newest judge.
Former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, who stepped down from the judgeship in March to run for Indiana's 3rd district congressional seat, said she had goosebumps. Hand, Davis, and Allen Superior Court Judge Andrea Trevino, who administered Hand's oath, have a longstanding relationship, Davis said.
"We all grew up in the law together and practiced law at this wonderful firm called Beckman Lawson," Davis said.
Many attorneys from the law firm attended the ceremony, along with Hand's friends and family, and representatives of the Allen Superior Court and Allen Circuit Court.
"I will say right now that you don't get to where we are – and me in my new endeavors even – without good people around you," Davis said.
With a packed courtroom watching as Hand took her oath, the new judge said she was overwhelmed with the support she received, calling it "an awesome feeling." Hand said she is excited to see what she can do in the position.
"I have two great predecessors, (Former Allen Circuit Court Judge Tom Felts) and Judge Davis, that really made Circuit Court what it is," Hand said. "I want to follow in those footsteps, and I'm confident I can."
Hand began her judgeship on July 19, but Wednesday's gathering was a ceremonial swearing-in to celebrate her appointment.