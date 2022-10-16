Gail Hebert waited on a bench outside Salomon Farm Park's learning center on Sunday afternoon, clutching a plastic bag of handcrafted doll clothes she bought from a vendor inside.
But the Defiance, Ohio, woman wasn't leaving the park's annual Handmade Homemade sale with just those newfound treasures.
"I already sent some to the car," Hebert said, noting she attended the afternoon event in northwest Fort Wayne with her daughter.
Promotions for the craft show, which spanned two park buildings, encouraged visitors to begin their holiday shopping. The sale featured products that were locally grown or made by hand.
As red and orange leaves fell from trees outside, shoppers browsed items including cozy blankets and scarves, ceramic mugs and seasonal décor.
Vendor Laurel Burke was surprised she wouldn't have many necklaces or earrings to pack up when the five-hour sale ended.
"I didn't think I'd sell my whole table," said Burke, whose mother sold baskets and beaded bulbs at an adjoining booth.
Burke, of Fort Wayne, makes jewelry from odds and ends, guaranteeing each item is unique. For example, she salvaged pieces of a rusted cookie tin to add color to wooden beads used in earrings.
"It's my form of art," she said.
First-time vendor Kim Weldon, also of Fort Wayne, sold nature-inspired framed art featuring elements including twigs, driftwood, acorns, pinecones, rocks and mushrooms. She found some items in her yard and others while beachcombing with her daughter in northern Michigan.
"You're bringing the outside in," Weldon said.
Hebert, who bought the doll clothes, complimented the vendors' prices. Everyone was friendly, she said, and the sunny autumn weather made for a beautiful day. She left with only one disappointment – no apple cider was served.
The learning center offered coffee and hot water for tea and cocoa, however.