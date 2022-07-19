Fort Wayne City Council members gave initial approval Tuesday to another concrete segment of the Hanna Street Trail.
Dawn Ritchie, greenways manager, asked for approval of a $566,825 contract for Malott Contracting Inc. of Kendallville to construct the concrete trail along the west side of Hanna Street from Pettit Avenue south to Decatur Road. The segment will be almost a half mile long and up to 10 feet wide.
The trail from Pettit to Decatur is expected to be completed July 7, 2023.
Ritchie said crews are more than halfway done with the trail from Pettit to Rudisill Boulevard. The work includes pedestrian crosswalks, new concrete curbs, and new storm structures and pipes.
The existing trail stretches from Wallace Street and will eventually extend to Berry Street.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she is happy to see a pedestrian trail in an area of the southeast quadrant that doesn’t have sidewalks.
“Being able to see walking sidewalks move into that area not only benefits the community but also gives an element of health and exercise for those of us who live around there,” she said.
The council members gave preliminary approval to the contract. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made. The council members are expected to take a final vote at the next weekly meeting.