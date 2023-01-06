Tom Harris will lead the Allen County Council this year, chosen unanimously as president at the annual organizational meeting Thursday.
Paul Lagemann was voted in as vice president during the meeting.
This is the third time Harris, R-2nd, has been president, having served in that position in 2014 and 2019 and the 13th year he’s represented the northeast quadrant of the county as a councilman.
“We’ve got a lot of challenges coming this year, and we’re aware of those challenges,” Harris said. “We’ve got a growing county – and that’s great.”
Harris sees the biggest issues this year coming from that growth. The proposed Allen County jail building, the county’s fire districts and continued housing growth top the list.
Each of the seven men on County Council might have a different list, he added. Harris believes the key to getting things done is to recognize that each member has his own view based on which area he represents.
Harris promised to work to understand each member’s view and make sure the councilmen consider what’s beneficial to the community as a whole.
“We want to make sure our economy remains strong,” Harris said, adding that council members need to maintain a strong financial base for government services.
The best way to do that is “a conservative approach to running local government,” he said.
Allen County’s financial position has improved with easing of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused numerous events scheduled for Memorial Coliseum to be canceled. The county has had to help cover the Coliseum’s expenses in the past couple of years to offset lost income.
“We’re pleased that the Coliseum is doing well and the revenues have been strong,” Harris said.
As president, Harris will preside over monthly meetings and assign council members to be liaisons with elected officials and department heads.
Allen County Council meetings are open to the public. The 2023 meeting schedule, as well as meeting agendas and minutes, can be found at www.allencounty.us/county-council.