INDIANAPOLIS – Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a roundtable with state Democratic lawmakers Monday and suggested the decision's logic casts doubt on other rights.
“This issue, of access to reproductive care and a woman’s right to make decisions about her body, relate to other risks that have been posed by the Dobbs decision,” Harris said. “We are looking at an interpretation of the Constitution that suggests – Clarence Thomas said the quiet part out loud – that this puts at risk an individual's right to make decisions about contraception. (It) puts at risk the right to marry the person you love.”
The vice president’s visit shines an even brighter spotlight on a near-total abortion ban proposed by Senate Republicans last week. Indiana became the first state – after the Supreme Court’s decision – to convene a special session to consider an abortion ban when the state House and Senate were gaveled into session Monday.
The state Senate will continue deliberations on the proposed abortion ban this week. The chamber is expected to vote on the bill Friday, after which time it will proceed to the House.
Harris met with Democratic lawmakers Monday in Indianapolis, offering support at the start of the state’s special session
In her remarks, Harris called Indiana’s Democratic lawmakers extraordinary and courageous leaders” and “national leaders on the front lines of one of the most critical issues facing our country today.” She portrayed the issue of abortion access as a question of personal freedom.
“On this issue, one does not have to abandon your faith or your beliefs to agree that the government should not be making this decision…” Harris said. “An individual should be able to choose based on their personal beliefs and the dictates of their faith, but the government should not be telling an individual what to do – especially as it relates to one of the most intimate and personal decisions a woman can make.”
Harris sat alongside members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses, sat in the Indiana Authors Room of the Indiana State Library for a roundtable on abortion rights. Six people spoke during the public portion of the meeting: Harris, four state Democratic legislators and U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-7th.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both houses of the state legislature, giving them the ability to pass legislation without any votes from across the aisle. But Democratic legislative leaders vowed Monday to do what they can to fight Senate Bill 1.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, who met with Harris in Washington, D.C., last month, said he’s determined to keep abortion “safe, legal and accessible.”
The Fort Wayne legislator, who called the decision to have an abortion a “deeply personal decision,” said the proposed ban could have “drastic consequences for women.”
“If Indiana Republicans have their way on abortion, women will die,” GiaQuinta said. “That doesn’t sound like a pro-life win to me.”
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor said senate Democrats will also fight against Senate Bill 1 and that it will have “deadly outcomes for pregnant women” in Indiana.
“Women will not go quietly into the night,” Taylor said, “and Democrats in the Statehouse hear the cries of healthcare workers, women and Hoosier families who do not support the Republican Party’s reproductive policies.”
State Rep. Cherrish Pryor, who serves as House Democratic caucus floor leader, said the bill is about controlling birth and not about protecting life.
The Indianapolis lawmaker also said she wishes Indiana was in the spotlight “on a positive note” rather than because the U.S. Supreme Court “made a bad decision as it relates to abortion.”
State Sen. Jean Breaux, another Indianapolis Democrat, talked about Indiana’s relatively high rates of maternal and infant mortality, issues she said are even more deadly Black women and families.
“Lack of abortion access in a state with an already abysmal maternal care system will kill women,” Breaux said. “What Republicans want to do by placing a very restrictive ban on abortion access will have a devastating effect on the lives of women.”
The event came under fire from Republicans, including state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. She released a statement Monday morning before the roundtable calling Harris “radically out of step” with Hoosiers on the issue of abortion. She also criticized the vice president's past actions on abortion access, including when Harris presided over a vote to codify Roe v. Wade earlier this year.