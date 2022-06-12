Retiree Donna Bay remembers when.
The Yoder resident says there was a time when things were unique and cookie-cutter designs were only found in a bakery.
“You’d see a car and say, ‘there goes a ’57 Chevy,’ but it’s not like that now,” she said. “That’s why I love these homes.”
Bay and others took in distinctive designs Saturday during the Historic Harrison Hill Home & Garden Tour.
Residents were invited to visit several homes in the south Fort Wayne neighborhood that last fall gained a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Harrison Hill Historic District spans West Rudisill Boulevard to South Cornell Circle and Pasadena Drive from north to south and from South Calhoun Street to Hoagland Avenue and Webster Street from east to west.
Harrison Hill includes more than 200 homes built between 1915 and 1940, mostly by Hilgeman & Schaaf of Fort Wayne, featuring Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival, American Four Square and Craftsman Bungalow architectural styles.
“Look at all of these houses,” Bay said, gesturing and gushing over a row of properties along South Cornell Circle on a sunny Saturday morning. “They’re all unique. I just love home tours, and I’ve been going to them for 40 years.”
Rick and Robin Harris bought their two-story home built in the 1930s eight years ago, and moved in Halloween.
It was scary.
“Coming from a small town, we’ve never done anything like this,” he said of owning a historic home. “There were kids outside trick-or-treating but we didn’t have any candy because we were busy moving in.”
Visitors to the Harris’ house, 343 S. Cornell Circle, raved about the two-story, light-gray homestead with more than a dozen windows and lots of natural lighting.
“It’s adorable,” one onlooker said before entering.
“It’s just quaint,” another said.
Robin Harris said she didn’t mind opening her home to “strangers.”
“One of my friends asked me that, but I don’t feel that way,” she said. “This is a chance to (showcase) the neighborhood.”
The Harrises said they bought a few pieces of furniture to get spiffy for the home tour, but the home was move-in ready when they took occupancy in 2014.
Alex and Caitlin Krouse, president and vice president of the Harrison Hill Historic District, moved into their 1918 Colonial Revival two-story six years ago.
The brick home at 3940 S. Harrison St. features original woodworking, classic windows and refurbished hardwood flooring. The house is highlighted with a portico and supporting wood columns.
Caitlin Krouse said the last Harrison Hill home tour was in 2015.
“We wanted to have one every five years, but then the pandemic hit,” she said of the event that raises money for neighborhood improvement through ticket sales and other event activities.
“This was something for people to come out and see what we have to offer.”