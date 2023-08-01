Michael Lewis said he had no idea that one of the trailers in his salvage lot was the same type once used by International Harvester until Bruce Teel showed him photos from the 1970s.
Lewis has always had old, old treasures, he said, but his business is scrap processing, and he cannot hold onto everything.
“To me, it’s some semi trailer,” Lewis said. “But to someone else, it’s a home run.”
Teel, a trucker from Warsaw, saw the 1970 Fruehauf semi trailer in the Lewis Salvage lot and recognized its significance. Teel asked Lewis if he would be interested in donating it to the Harvester Homecoming festival.
Now, the trailer has been repaired and painted to look like one used by International Harvester. It will be on display at the festival Friday and Saturday.
“It’s almost identical to the trailers that were used in the ’70s,” Lewis said. “And it was in really good shape. I had been hanging on to it for awhile.”
Ryan DuVall, founder and CEO of Harvester Homecoming, said the festival has bloomed since it began in 2019. DuVall, who is also a Journal Gazette employee, said it’s been amazing to see the project grow.
“This is our most historic show,” DuVall said. “There is more history in this show than ever before.”
Harvester Homecoming is an annual festival that focuses on International Harvester and Navistar’s work in Fort Wayne. In addition to the trailer, this year’s event features the first International Scout off-road vehicle produced in Fort Wayne, two longtime city workhorses and a rare SSV prototype fiberglass Scout.
Lewis said he used the trailer for storage on his salvage lot, and he had it for about two years. Teel knew Lewis had old trailers on his lot, and he’s interested in antiques and knew the trailer’s significance.
“I was surprised it was in such good condition,” Teel said. “Visually, it was corroded, but it hadn’t been used since the ’90s.”
Lewis and Teel worked with Hoosier Trailer and Truck in New Haven, which helps with trailer repair. Dean Phillips, president of the company, said they helped rebuild and paint the trailer.
In order to match the former delivery trailers, the group painted it red, white and blue. They worked with Justin Lim from Old 5 and Dime Sign Co. to paint it.
“I can’t even count the amount of hours we spent working on this,” Phillips said. “But, we’re done, and we’re really proud of it.”
Phillips said he’s been in the trailer business since 1958, and he worked a lot with International Harvester. Phillips also previously worked for Fruehauf.
“Harvester was a really big part of the business,” he said.
For Harvester Homecoming, Phillips plans to display the trailer next to a new one so visitors can see the differences. He said the display might be taken to antique shows after its stint at the festival.
It’s nice to see the final product, Phillips said, and he’s excited for more people to see the trailer. Lewis and Teel both said they think people will be surprised when they see it.
“Anyone who knows what this is will be shocked,” Teel said. “The general public may not know what it is, but former employees will see it and have so many memories.”
DuVall also called the finished trailer amazing, and he said he thinks everyone will be interested in it, even if they are unfamiliar with its history.
“It’s eye-catching, so people will want to know its story,” he said. “It shows how much the world has changed.”