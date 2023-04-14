Health and Resource Fair at YMCA Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email From left, Madison Hughes, Janiyah Riggens, Cameron Riggens, Sophia McClure, and Duran Hughes take turns at spinning a wheel for prizes during the Fort Wayne Community Health and Resource fair at Renaissance Point YMCA on Thursday afternoon. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Health and Resource Fair at YMCA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kendallville active shooter suspect dead School leaders rule Allen County's top 25 public salaries Recent divorce filings in Allen County 1 dead, 3 injured in McCormick Park shooting Teen pleads guilty to murder in October shooting Stocks Market Data by TradingView