Respiratory disease cases are trending down, the Allen County Department of Health learned Monday night.
“We’re doing great,” said Dr. Thomas Gutwein, the county’s health commissioner, while displaying charts showing declines in COVID-19 and reporting state statistics on influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV.
Many health experts warned of a so-called “tripledemic” this winter if all three illnesses peaked at once and strained hospital resources.
Gutwein showed a map of Indiana placing Allen County among the vast majority of counties in green during last week – the lowest level for community spread of COVID-19.
Prepared by the federal Centers for Disease Control, the latest map has 73% of the state’s 92 counties in green and 16 counties in yellow, reflecting medium spread. Just three counties were in orange for high spread.
The map had flipped many of those green counties from medium to low in just the last week, he said.
The county’s new COVID-19 deaths, he said, have been virtually flat for the past few weeks, at less than 10 deaths. The health department reported 246 new cases for the 7-day period ending Friday.
Only 2.2% of inpatient beds were filled with patients with confirmed COVID-19, Gutwein said.
Also encouraging, he said, is that the state has not seen a surge of cases caused by a new COVID-19 variant known as XBB, which has been spreading in New England.
The state’s rate, he said, is 14%, less than half the rate in New England, where nearly 1 in 3 new cases is BBX, Gutwein said.
The news on the influenza front, meanwhile, is not quite as good, but encouraging, Gutwein said.
Influenza this season has led to 156 deaths in Indiana – the most the state has had in the last five years, he said. But the deaths have likely been influenced by artificially low numbers of cases during the pandemic. Much of the population was wearing face masks and staying socially distant, actions that lessened the spread of flu viruses.
Last year, flu caused by the influenza A virus peaked early, in November and December, so the worst may be behind us, Gutwein said. However, a chance still exists for the influenza B virus to pick up speed, in which case more illnesses might develop in the next six weeks or so, he said.
As for RSV, the disease that often strikes young children peaked much earlier, in October, Gutwein said. RSV causes thick, sticky mucus that can obstruct the lungs and breathing passages and makes it hard for children to breathe.
Federal health officials still say parents should still be on the lookout for this illness, which can cause fever, cough, a runny nose and pauses in breathing known as apnea. Irritability and decreased activity and appetite also are symptoms.
Children should see a doctor as soon as possible, because if RSV becomes severe, it may require hospitalization for treatment.
The area might be seeing light at the end of a long tunnel, Gutwein suggested.
“We’re still seeing COVID, still seeing influenza and RSV, but it’s ‘way down,” Gutwein told the health department’s board. “It’s good news for everybody.”